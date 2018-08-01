Hyderabad High Court reserves order on medical college seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on petitions filed for and against GO No.550 on admissions to medical colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In 2001, the government of then united AP state had issued the GO for filling seats, allocated to meritorious reserved category candidates but fell vacant, with candidates of another reserved category.

Petitions were filed in favour of and against the GO. On an earlier occasion, the court stayed implementation of para 5(2) of the GO for filling seats (allocated to meritorious reserved category candidates) which fell vacant when candidates join another college under reserved category (sliding), with another reserved category candidates.

The universities concerned were filling up the vacant seats based on merit. Objecting to this, some candidates belonging to reserved category approached the High Court for justice.

Moreover, some candidates filed petitions stating that merit candidates would lose if the vacant seats were filled up with the candidate of the same reserved category. Such a procedure would result in crossing the 50 pc reservation limit, they said.