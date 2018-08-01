Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court reserves order on medical college seats

In 2001, the government of then united AP state had issued the GO for filling seats, allocated to meritorious reserved category candidates but fell vacant, with candidates of another reserved category

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on petitions filed for and against GO No.550 on admissions to medical colleges in  Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Petitions were filed in favour of and against the GO. On an earlier occasion, the court stayed implementation of para 5(2) of the GO for filling seats (allocated to meritorious reserved category candidates) which fell vacant when candidates join another college under reserved category (sliding), with another reserved category candidates.

The universities concerned were filling up the vacant seats based on merit. Objecting to this, some candidates belonging to reserved category approached the High Court for justice. 

Moreover, some candidates filed petitions stating that merit candidates would lose if the vacant seats were filled up with the candidate of the same reserved category. Such a procedure would result in crossing the 50 pc reservation limit, they said. 

Comments(2)

  • R Rajesh
    Let the meritorious reserved candidates decide whether they want sliding or not. If they don't want, their community itself will be benefited. If they slide let the meritorious students get the benefit.
    1 day ago reply

    • I S S PRANEETH
      Only merit student must get seat because he is the one who has won in the competition and is in race ,he struggled a lot for this medical seat .So the court must take a decision to fill the seats by merit bases but not by reservations
      9 hours ago reply
