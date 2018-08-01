Home States Telangana

Municipal Administration and Urban Development is destroying the lake, says SOUL activist

SOUL and SPI sought State government’s justification on allowing the lake’s annihilation.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai lake

Many urban lakes have shrunk or disappeared due to construction (EPS | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake paints a sorry picture with garbage strewn around, mosquitoes breeding in quiet, and most of the lake encroached upon.

On Tuesday, Socialist Party (India) - Telangana, along with Save Our Urban Lakes (SOUL), surveyed the historic heritage water body spread across 104 acres and submitted a report to the Comptroller General of India calling out the Municipal Administration and Urban Development’s (MAUD) “role in the lake’s annihilation.”

Speaking to Express, Lubna Sarwath of SOUL, said, “The MAUD is directly responsible for pathetic condition of the lake because Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla is one of the 185 lakes under GHMC’s jurisdiction. Not just the GHMC, but HMDA, district collector, local corporator, MLA, too are responsible for the current state of the lake.”

SOUL and SPI sought State government’s justification on allowing the lake’s annihilation. The NGO wants immediate restoration of the water body so that residents of Rajendranagar area can avail drinking water from the lake “and not have to beg for water to be piped from 200 kms.”

