Congress has no future in Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

NIZAMABAD:Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the Congress did not have a future in the state.KTR, while having an informal chat with media persons here on Wednesday, said the Congress was a dying party not only in state, but also in the country.

“When Rahul is losing in his own constituency Amethi, where his party lost the civic polls, how can he expect to bring his party to power in Telangana where it has almost vanished?” he asked.

He claimed that except Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader K Jana Reddy, all other leaders of the party were ready to join the TRS, but the TRS was not ready to take them.Expressing confidence that TRS would come back to power in 2019, KTR stated that Congress and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram would not decide the fate of TRS leaders as the latter had the backing of the people of the state.