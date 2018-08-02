Fear of impotency pulls down male sterilisations in Telangana to meagre 4.9 per cent

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest data on the number of sterilisations performed in India indicates a decades-old problem: men hesitating to go under the knife as means to permanent contraception. Telangana stands in the number one position when considering the number of male sterilisations conducted in the five southern States in the financial year 2017-’18, according to the data presented by Minister of State (health and Family Welfare) Anupriya Patel in a statement in Rajya Sabha. Yet, male sterilisations in the State constitute a meagre 4.9 per cent of the total 72,601 cases, the number of female sterilisations conducted in the financial year being 68,985. Across the country, the number stands at 1.6 per-cent. Besides, the overall number of sterilisations in Telangana is the second lowest in the five southern States.

In her statement, the minister of State mentioned that, “The government has not commissioned any study on the reasons for this disparity as the Family Planning Programme in India is voluntary in nature and the government promotes both male and female sterilizations equally. It is the prerogative of the clients to choose a family planning method as per their reproductive rights.”

There is a misconception among men that that they will become impotent if they undergo vasectomy and therefore choose to make the woman undergo the procedure instead.In fact, that is the first question asked by almost all men who opt for the procedure, said Dr DVS Rama Krishna Prasad, head of Urology department at Osmania General Hospital.

“Male sterilisation is an out-patient procedure and the patient can be sent home within half-an-hour of the surgery. However, in the case of tubectomy (female sterilisation), the patient has to be at the hospital for at least a day after the procedure. In some cases, men come to the hospital, but back out in the last minute,” Dr Rama Krishna said.

“If a man wants a reversal procedure after about five years of vasectomy, it could be done without any issue. If it has been more than five years, however, vasoepididymostomy is opted. As the duration increases, changes will occur in the testis and tubes that might lead to a lower sperm count,” said Dr D Kashinatham, consultant urologist, Yashoda Hospital.

1250 vasectomies in one fortnight

The Health department officials said that around 1250 procedures were performed during a ‘Vasectomy Fortnight’ in November, adding that the total no. of sterilisations performed this year is at least 80% more than what was stated.