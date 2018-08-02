Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao is the most-corrupt CM in country, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Responding to irrigation minister T Harish Rao’s statement on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, Uttam Kumar Reddy asked why the minister had not made public the tender documents of the project.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers on Wednesday burn an effigy of PM Narendra Modi near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, protesting against the irregularities in the purchase of Rafale planes | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Rao’s family was competing with the families of Ambani and Adani in amassing wealth.
In an informal chat with reporters here, Reddy alleged that no other chief minister in the country was so corrupt as Chandrasekhar Rao was.

Responding to irrigation minister T Harish Rao’s statement on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, Uttam Kumar Reddy asked why the minister had not made public the tender documents of the project. “Why did the state government not invite global tenders for the construction of Kaleshwaram? Is it a crime to approach courts when the government takes valuable lands of SCs and STs?” he asked and alleged that the chief minister had no respect for SCs and STs.

The PCC president recalled that experts gave their nod for the Tummadi Hatti barrage as sufficient water was available there. “Congress leaders do not indulge in loose talk the way leaders of TRS do. Harish Rao is like Goebbels in Hitler’s cabinet,” Reddy said and dared the government to organise tours to Tummadi Hatti and the Dalits of Sircilla instead of to Kaleshwaram project sites.

Stating that the Congress was ready to face elections whenever they were held, the state Congress president exuded confidence that his party would win 75 Assembly seats in Telangana. The Congress, if voted to power, would waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of every farmer. “The Congress is thinking of farmers while the TRS is talking about contractors,” he remarked.

TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi K Chandrasekhar Rao N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Comments

