Home States Telangana

Do you want helpline numbers on samosas? HC mocks legal metrology department

The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday made it clear that the authorities of TS legal metrology department have no powers to impose restrictions on sale of non-packaged food items in cinema halls.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of PVR theaters.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday made it clear that the authorities of Telangana State legal metrology department have no powers to impose restrictions on sale of non-packaged food items in cinema halls and multiplexes.

The observation has come amid a crackdown by the department on establishments overpricing food items.  “It appears that the officials may even seek display of consumer helpline toll free number even on tea, coffee and soda,” the court remarked sarcastically while finding fault with the department’s orders. Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was dealing with a petition filed by the Multiplex Association of India and PVR limited challenging the order of the department on MRP.

Responding to the court’s observation, controller of legal metrology Akun Sabharwal said: “Owners of multiplexes and other cinema houses going to court against the department’s order is an anti-consumer act. We will follow law in true spirit.”Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that there was no objection with the restrictions imposed by the legal metrology in respect of packaged food items. However, the restrictions in respect of non-packaged food were not reasonable. 

Responding to these submissions, the judge asked how it was possible to have declaration in the form of sticker if two samosas were purchased and served in a paper plate. If it was implemented then the cost of printing stickers and other expenditure would ultimately burden the consumers. Further, there is scope for further rise in price of samosa. There was nothing wrong if it was made mandatory for giving bills to each of the food item purchased by the consumer, the judge observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Helpline on Samosas Multiplex Association of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release