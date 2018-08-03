School roof collapses; two children killed, five injured

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two children were killed and five others were critically injured after the dilapidated roof of the dais at a private school in Kukatpally collapsed on Thursday. Around 20 students studying Class IV at the New Crescent Public School in Vivekananda Nagar Colony were practising karate when the incident occurred.

“I was in the corner and the Karate master was teaching us kicks when there was a huge sound and I jumped from the dais. All I could hear was my friends crying for help and there were no one to help them,” said a student who managed to escape unhurt. The boy’s grandfather Rajaram alleged negligence.“The school authorities used to harass kids to pay fees on time and even used to abuse parents over phone if fee payment is delayed. But, they did not bother to take care of the safety of hundreds of kids studying in their school,” he said. Another parent, Kavitha said that around 4.30 pm, a drivers called and informed them about the incident. “The management harassed our kids for every small issue, but now when our kids suffered a near-death experience they are not here,” she fumed.

Later in the day, Medchal Collector M Venkat Reddy suspended Mandal Education Officer (MEO) B Sridhar and issued charge memos to district education officer (DEO) I Vijaya Kumari. “We have sealed the school and all 250 students currently enrolled will be moved to other private schools in the vicinity,” Vijaya Kumari told Express.

Immediately after the incident, more than 15 teachers and the non-teaching staff fled from the school, leaving the kids trapped under the debris, fighting for their lives. Up on hearing the screams of other students, residents rushed to help. Later they were put in school vans and rushed to the nearby Anupama hospital. “The van drivers who were waiting outside rushed to help, while the teachers who are responsible for their safety fled shamelessly,” said Ramakrishna Raju, a parent.

Parents and residents in large numbers gathered outside Anupama hospital, where the children are undergoing treatment, and demanded immediate action against the school management. They raised slogans against police officials for delay in acting on the issue. They staged a protest in front of the hospital for more than an hour. Later, they went on a rampage and damaged the windows panes of the two school vans that were parked there.

School has been sealed

Vijaya Kumari, district education officer, Medchal, said that the education department had not received any complaint from parents so far, but confirmed that the 15-year-old school affiliated to the Senior Secondary Certificate Board has all the requisite clearances till 2018-19 academic year and affiliation up to 2021-22. Since schools are granted affiliation for a period of 10 years, the last time the New Century High School had applied for affiliation was in 2011-12.

It is also learnt that this year several students had left the school alleging harassment from management over fee dues. The school, however, was not issuing them their transfer certificates and raised the issue with the DEO. “We will also take up the issue for punishing students for non-payment of fee and refusing TC to those who want to leave the school in the report,” Kumari added. Balala Hakkula Sangham has urged parents not to send their children to schools on Friday. The Telangana Parents Association has demanded the police to arrest the school management for their negligence.

Parents shift their children to other schools

The school has been functioning in the same condition for more than a decade now. The issue was brought to the notice of the officials, after which they visited the school last year, but in vain. “Since the school’s condition has not improved we got our children admitted into another school” said Radhika, a parent.

‘Education dept officials are responsible for the incident’

Kukatpally MLA M Krishna Rao said that he will bring the issue to the notice of the chief minister and also write to the education minister seeking action against the district education officer. “We want the chief minister to cancel the licenses of all schools that are running in dilapidated condition,” he said.

Case registered against management

A Venkateswara Rao, DCP Madhapur, said that it is a clear case of negligence on part of the school management. A case has been booked against the management and based on the evidence, further action will be taken. Police found that the school building has been leased out to Venkatesh, a realtor hailing from Kakinada and residing at Jubilee Hills. While he went absconding after the incident, the school principal Haritha and In-charge Manasa are also at large. The DCP said special teams have been formed to nab the management persons.