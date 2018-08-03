Home States Telangana

School roof collapses; two children killed, five injured

Two children were killed and five others were critically injured after the dilapidated roof of the dais at a private school in Kukatpally collapsed on Thursday.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The school dais where the roof collapsed when 20 kids were inside, in Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two children were killed and five others were critically injured after the dilapidated roof of the dais at a private school in Kukatpally collapsed on Thursday. Around 20 students studying Class IV at the New Crescent Public School in Vivekananda Nagar Colony were practising karate when the incident occurred. 

“I was in the corner and the Karate master was teaching us kicks when there was a huge sound and I jumped from the dais. All I could hear was my friends crying for help and there were no one to help them,” said a student who managed to escape unhurt. The boy’s grandfather Rajaram alleged negligence.“The school authorities used to harass kids to pay fees on time and even used to abuse parents over phone if fee payment is delayed. But, they did not bother to take care of the safety of hundreds of kids studying in their school,” he said. Another parent, Kavitha said that around 4.30 pm, a drivers called and informed them about the incident. “The management harassed our kids for every small issue, but now when our kids suffered a near-death experience they are not here,” she fumed. 

Later in the day, Medchal Collector M Venkat Reddy suspended Mandal Education Officer (MEO) B Sridhar and issued charge memos to district education officer (DEO) I Vijaya Kumari. “We have sealed the school and all 250 students currently enrolled will be moved to other private schools in the vicinity,” Vijaya Kumari told Express.

Immediately after the incident, more than 15 teachers and the non-teaching staff fled from the school, leaving the kids trapped under the debris, fighting for their lives. Up on hearing the screams of other students, residents rushed to help. Later they were put in school vans and rushed to the nearby Anupama hospital.  “The van drivers who were waiting outside rushed to help, while the teachers who are responsible for their safety fled shamelessly,” said Ramakrishna Raju, a parent.

Parents and residents in large numbers gathered outside Anupama hospital, where the children are undergoing treatment, and demanded immediate action against the school management. They raised slogans against police officials for delay in acting on the issue. They staged a protest in front of the hospital for more than an hour. Later, they went on a rampage and damaged the windows panes of the two school vans that were parked there.

School has been sealed
Vijaya Kumari, district education officer, Medchal, said that the education department had not received any complaint from parents so far, but confirmed that the 15-year-old school affiliated to the Senior Secondary Certificate Board has all the requisite clearances till 2018-19 academic year and affiliation up to 2021-22. Since schools are granted affiliation for a period of 10 years, the last time the New Century High School had applied for affiliation was in 2011-12.

It is also learnt that this year several students had left the school alleging harassment from management over fee dues. The school, however, was not issuing them their transfer certificates and raised the issue with the DEO. “We will also take up the issue for punishing students for non-payment of fee and refusing TC to those who want to leave the school in the report,” Kumari added. Balala Hakkula Sangham has urged parents not to send their children to schools on Friday. The Telangana Parents Association has demanded the police to arrest the school management for their negligence. 

Parents shift their children to other schools
The school has been  functioning in the same condition for more than a decade now. The issue was brought to the notice of the officials, after which they visited the school last year, but in vain. “Since the school’s condition has not improved we got our children admitted into another school” said Radhika, a parent.

‘Education dept officials are responsible for the incident’
Kukatpally MLA M Krishna Rao said that he will bring the issue to the notice of the chief minister and also write to the education minister seeking action against the district education officer. “We want the chief minister to cancel the licenses of all schools that are running in dilapidated condition,” he said.

Case registered against management
A Venkateswara Rao, DCP Madhapur, said that it is a clear case of negligence on part of the school management. A case has been booked against the management and based on the evidence, further action will be taken. Police found that the school building has been leased out to Venkatesh, a realtor hailing from Kakinada and residing at Jubilee Hills. While he went absconding after the incident, the school principal Haritha and In-charge Manasa are also at large. The DCP said special teams have been formed to nab the management persons. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Crescent Public School Vivekananda Nagar Colony Roof Collapses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release