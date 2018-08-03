Home States Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee sets up IT cell to expose TRS government’s failures

In tune with the changing times, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee too has decided to use the information technology in a big way to disseminate information.

HYDERABAD: In tune with the changing times, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee too has decided to use the information technology in a big way to disseminate information and to reach out to the party cadre and the public. “We are constituting an IT cell of TPCC,” PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced here on Thursday. 

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that K Madan Mohan Rao were appointed as the chairman of the IT Cell. Madan Mohan Rao, later, said that the IT Cell would be used effectively to create new enthusiasm in the cadre. The party would reach the cadre and people quickly through IT Cell, Madan Mohan Rao said.  

He said that they had already developed an App called, ‘Congress Human Resource Management System’ (CHARMS)  to expose the failures of the TRS government. The failures of the government would be informed to the public through the App, he announced. The party’s Shakthi App has already become a hit in Telangana.

Rahul to tour state on August 13 and 14
AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Telangana has been finalised. He will tour the state on August 13 and 14. According to the PCC chief, Gandhi will reach Hyderabad on August 13 and stay overnight in the city. On the following day, he will leave for Rangareddy district to participate in the party’s Bus Yatra. 

