Home States Telangana

India’s first Blockchain District to come up in Telangana

The state government on Friday signed MoUs with Tech Mahindra, Nucleus Vision and Eleven01 Foundation to launch India’s first Blockchain District.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Blockchain technology. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the success of start-up incubator T Hub, the State government is mulling to set up a blockchain technology district in Hyderabad. The district will be exclusive to start-ups and players across the world, in using blockchain technology in conducting businesses.  

The state government on Friday signed MoUs with Tech Mahindra, Nucleus Vision and Eleven01 Foundation to launch India’s first Blockchain District, which will provide a complete ecosystem for the growth of blockchain technology.

“We want to closely work and collaborate with all the stakeholders ( in blockchain technology space) and hence signed several MoUs,” said IT Minister KT Rama Rao, while addressing an International Blockchain Congress held here on Friday.

“The move is to strengthen the blockchain ecosystem in the State that will position Telangana as a leading destination of blockchain hub in the world.” 

Explaining further on how the proposed ‘district’ will take shape in the State,  CP Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra,  said that several companies working in various sectors including pharmacology, retail, fashion retail, and architecture will be players in it.

‘’Blockchain District will be a cluster of buildings, which will bring together all relevant players together.The Telangana government will allocate land and other infrastructure for the cluster, which will provide platform and technology assistance to all the incubators in the blockchain district,” he said. Gurnani said that the business launch would be made in three months adding that the district would be set up in two phases

Eleven 01 and Nucleus Visions, the other two founding companies,  will aid in giving support to the incoming partners through mentoring, market reach, and technical insight. 

What is Blockchain technology

Blockchain is a new-age technology that helps in record-keeping through the use of cryptography, a secure method of writing digital codes. With blockchain, many people can write entries into a record of information, and a community of users can check the records to reduce the scope of fraudulent practices in altering information.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Blockchain District T Hub Tech Mahindra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta