International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics to study Mission Kakatiya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The irrigation department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) to study the impact and outcome of the five-phase Mission Kakatiya, a massive programme of restoration of minor irrigation tanks in the state.

Command Area Development Authority (CADA) commissioner G Malsur and Icrisat deputy director-general Kiran Sarma singed the MoU in the presence of irrigation minister T Harish Rao at the Secretariat here on Friday.Icrisat will conduct a study on all the five phases.