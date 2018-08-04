Home States Telangana

Police book Sanjay, son of TRS Rajya Sabha MP D  Srinivas, under Nirbhaya Act

It may be mentioned here that the same day, earlier in the morning Sanjay dismissed the allegations of sexual harassment against him as a political conspiracy.

HYDERABAD:A day after 11 girl students from a Shaankary College of Nursing in Nizamabad met Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy and alleged sexual harassment by D Sanjay, former Nizamabad Mayor and son of TRS Rajya Sabha MP,  D  Srinivas, the Nizamabad district police registered cases against Sanjay under the stringent Nirbhaya Act and other sections of IPC. However, Sanjay is said to be absconding and the police have launched a hunt for him.

According to Town-IV Sub Inspector, Y Ashok Reddy, a case was registered under IPC sections 354, 354(A), 342, 506, 509 dealing with using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty, sexual harassment, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and insult the modesty of a woman.

However, Sanjay was absconding when the police reached his house after registering a case against him. The police have formed special teams to arrest Sanjay, who, investigators believe, could be hiding in Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned here that the same day, earlier in the morning Sanjay dismissed the allegations of sexual harassment against him as a political conspiracy and said that he will cooperate with investigation.
The 11 nursing students had met Nizamabad Commissioner of Police, Karthikeya, on Friday.  The CP assured them action and providing required security for them and their families.    

Speaking to newsmen, Sanjay said that while Shaankary College of Nursing is still in his name, it was given on lease to another person who has been running the college for the past few years.

