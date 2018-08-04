Home States Telangana

Telangana agriculture university ranked sixth best in India

The PJTSAU has already started conducting admissions to post-graduate courses in agriculture through national-level exam conducted by ICRISAT .

Published: 04th August 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has been ranked the sixth best agricultural university in the country by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in its recently-released ‘Ranking of Agricultural Universities 2018’ that includes ranking for agriculture, veterinary as well as horticulture universities.

The rankings also highlight the pathetic condition of PV Narsimha Rao Telangana State Veterinary University, headed by animal husbandry department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania as in-charge vice-chancellor, and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University, headed by agriculture department secretary C Parthasarathi as in-charge VC. PVNR Telangana State Veterinary University has been ranked 60th out of 63 universities and research institutes whereas SKL Horticulture University was not even considered for  ranking.

PJTSAU experienced a leap in this year’s ranking from 12 last time. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Union ministry of human resource development released earlier this year, PJTSAU was ranked 82 and was among the only four universities from Telangana among the top 100 universities in India,  above the IIIT-Hyderabad that was ranked 98. With common entrance test, NEET, for MBBS now being held nationwide, PJTSAU vice-chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao, speaking to media on Friday, said that he, being a member of the governing board of ICAR proposed that admissions to undergraduate (UG) agriculture courses should be made through a national-level entrance exam on the lines of NEET for MBBS.

The PJTSAU has already started conducting admissions to post-graduate courses in agriculture through national-level exam conducted by ICRISAT .

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana State Agricultural University Agricultural Universities Ranking of Agricultural Universities 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta