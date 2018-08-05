Home States Telangana

Man shoots pregnant wife suspecting fidelity

 In a shocking incident, a man reportedly under the influence of alcohol fired at his pregnant wife, suspecting her fidelity.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a shocking incident, a man reportedly under the influence of alcohol fired at his pregnant wife, suspecting her fidelity. The incident took place at Budigajangala colony in Timmapur mandal on Friday night.  Hearing the gun shots,  neighbours reached her home and rushed her to hospital where her condition is said to be critical. 

According to police, the couple used to frequently quarrel over the issue. On Friday night, during an altercation the man identified as Kanakaiah opened two rounds of bullets at his wife Swapna (22), injuring her critically. Commissioner of police VB Kamalasan Reddy said Kanakaiah is addicted to playing cards, betting on cricket matches, and other activities. ‘’After a preliminary enquiry we understand that he used to harass his wife for money,’’ he said.

‘‘On Friday night Kanakaiah came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his wife. In a fit of rage he opened fire at her. He was taken into police custody and an enquiry is on over illegal possession of country-made pistol,” the commissioner said. It is learnt that the man had purchased a gun from Nepal where he works.

Meanwhile, Swapna’s family alleged that Kanakaiah has been harassing her for additional dowry for the past few days.  A case was registered under Arms Act, apart from Section 489A (dowry harassment), 307 (attempt to murder) against Kanakaiah. 

