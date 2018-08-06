Home States Telangana

‘I-T dept should come out with details of demonetisation deposits’

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the Income Tax department should come out with the data of the 2 lakh people who deposited money post-demonetisation.

Published: 06th August 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vice president Naidu speaks at CSIR-IICT, in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the Income Tax department should come out with the data of the 2 lakh people who deposited money post-demonetisation. It may be mentioned that post-demonetisation the IT department issued notices to close to 2 lakh  people who deposited more than `25 lakh in bank accounts, in the demonetized `500 and `1,000 currency notes.

A major criticism of demonetization has been that according to a report by Reserve Bank of India, 99 per cent of the discontinued noted were returned, inviting questions from critics over the impact of demonetization on black money. However, Naidu said that the utility of demonetisation lay in the fact that unaccounted money, which was in the possession of many people, found its way back into the system.

Naidu was speaking at the event marking 75th anniversary of establishment of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology(IICT), a lab under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR).

In his speech, Naidu stressed on the need for removal of bottle necks and hierarchical hurdles in scientific institutions. He said that there was need to improve the freedom and flexibility in their functioning.
The event was also attended by Governor, ESL Narasimhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology,

Harsh Vardhan, Telangana deputy Chief Ministers, Kadiam Srihari and Mahmood Ali apart from heads of CSIR labs in the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta