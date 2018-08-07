Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leader and Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy files PIL on land  for IKEA

Revanth, in his PIL, alleged that the government has allotted the subject land without issue of any notification and invite tenders from the eligible bidders.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:25 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader and Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy filed a PIL case challenging allotment of prime land admeasuring 13.10 acres situated at Rayadurg Panmakta village in Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district, to IKEA India private limited, an international furniture company.

Revanth, in his PIL, alleged that the government has allotted the subject land without issue of any notification and invite tenders from the eligible bidders. There was a loss of about Rs 500 crore to the state exchequer due to the said allotment. The government has received only Rs 33 crore towards the subject land. 

The land allotment was made on nomination basis and contrary to the law. Instead of allotting such a prime land to IT and its related companies, the government has allotted the same to a company involved only in furniture products, he noted and urged the court to intervene in the issue by declaring the allotment as illegal. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

