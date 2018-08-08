Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC issues notice to government on land allotment to IKEA

The bench directed the authorities concerned to ensure that no further proceedings take place with regard to 3.17 acre land which was reserved for IKEA.

Published: 08th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Telangana government for filing a counter affidavit on a PIL which challenged allotment of prime land admeasuring 13.10 acres at Rayadurg Panmakta village in Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy to IKEA India Pvt Ltd, an international furniture company.

The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian passed this order on the PIL filed by Congress leader and Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy against allotment of land on nomination basis to IKEA.

Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao said construction work on the subject land was complete and store was to be inaugurated on Wednesday. The bench directed the AAG to inform authorities concerned not to have any further proceedings with regard to the 3.17-acre land until further orders.

