Alleged ISIS links: Four more person grilled by NIA in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The NIA on Wednesday summoned four more persons from the city to question them about their suspected connections with ISIS. The agency continued questioning eight other persons for the third consecutive day about their links with individuals based in Pakistan. No one has been arrested so far. All the summoned persons were allowed to leave the NIA office by 8:30 PM. Sources said that the men had been summoned based on disclosures made by the eight persons questioned till now.

It learnt that statements made by these suspects had mismatches and that they would be summoned again for questioning. Investigating officers believe that a few ISIS operatives were in touch with at least two of the questioned persons. Sources claim that there could be a few arrests soon. Three days ago, NIA officials, along with the CI-Cell officials, conducted raids on residences in Old City and detained some persons alleged to be ISIS sympathisers.