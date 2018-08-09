Externment of seer: VHP, Bajrang Dal to hold protests in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protesting against the externment of Swami Paripoornananda from Hyderabad, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will jointly conduct statewide protests demanding revocation of the police order, and will also highlight the plight of gau rakshaks. “We will stage protests at all district collector’s offices on August 13. Swami Paripoornanda has been unfairly treated and should be allowed back into the city,” Ravinuthala Shashidhar, VHP spokesman, said here on Wednesday.

The pontiff of Sri Peetham of Kakinada in AP was externed for six months by the commissioner of police of Hyderabad on July 10 for allegedly attempting to create a communal divide. The VHP and Bajrang Dal will also call for proper treatment of gau rakshaks. “The state hasn’t been able to stop cow slaughter. On top of that, gau rakshaks are being tortured,” said S Kailash, a member of Bajrang Dal.