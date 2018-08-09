Home States Telangana

Externment of seer: VHP, Bajrang Dal to hold protests in Telangana

The pontiff of Sri Peetham of Kakinada in AP was externed for six months by the commissioner of police of Hyderabad on July 10 for allegedly attempting to create a communal divide.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protesting against the externment of Swami Paripoornananda from Hyderabad, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will jointly conduct statewide protests demanding revocation of the police order, and will also highlight the plight of gau rakshaks. “We will stage protests at all district collector’s offices on August 13. Swami Paripoornanda has been unfairly treated and should be allowed back into the city,” Ravinuthala Shashidhar, VHP spokesman, said here on Wednesday.

The pontiff of Sri Peetham of Kakinada in AP was externed for six months by the commissioner of police of Hyderabad on July 10 for allegedly attempting to create a communal divide. The VHP and Bajrang Dal will also call for proper treatment of gau rakshaks. “The state hasn’t been able to stop cow slaughter. On top of that, gau rakshaks are being tortured,” said S Kailash, a member of Bajrang Dal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Swami Paripoornananda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects