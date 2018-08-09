Home States Telangana

Follow CrPC Sec 41-A in case: Hyderabad HC

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Nizamabad police to follow the guidelines specified under Section 41-A of CrPC in the case registered against Dharmapuri Sanjay, son of TRS MP D Srinivas.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Nizamabad police to follow the guidelines specified under Section 41-A of CrPC in the case registered against Dharmapuri Sanjay, son of TRS MP D Srinivas. Under this section, issue of notice and other formalities should be followed by the police against the accused.

Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy passed this order on a petition filed by Sanjay urging the court to quash the case registered against him by the Nizamabad police on the basis of a complaint lodged by a girl student of nursing course alleging sexual harassment.

Petitioner’s counsel said his client was falsely implicated in the case. FIR was registered under Sections 354, 354-A, 342, 506 and 509 of IPC. As charges under the above sections would invite punishment for a period less than seven years, Section 41-A of CrPC was applicable to it.

The judge then directed the Nizamabad police to follow Section 41-A of CrPC in the case registered against the petitioner, & disposed petition.

