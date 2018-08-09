Home States Telangana

Kuchibhotla’s killer Adam Purinton gets three life sentences in US

In a world which believes in an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, deceased Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s wife has set an example of compassion and mercy during the trial of her husband’s murderer.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a world which beliefs in an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, deceased Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s wife has set an example of compassion and mercy during the trial of her husband’s murderer.

The accused, a US Navy veteran, was on Tuesday awarded three consecutive life sentences for killing Hyderabad resident Kuchibhotla and wounding two others at a suburban Kansas City bar last year. He escaped death penalty after Kuchibhotla’s widow issued a statement against it.

Adam Purinton of Kansas killed 32-year-old Kuchibhotla, and wounded two others, including another Indian Alok Madasani at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas, in 2017. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty in federal court to hate crime and firearm offences.

In a statement Attorney General Jeff Sessions said,  “The crimes at issue in this case are detestable. The defendant acted with clear premeditation in murdering one man, and attempting to murder a second man, simply because of their race, religion, and national origin.

As a result, a promising young life has been tragically cut short, and other lives have been filled with suffering.”The sentences handed down in federal court on Tuesday will run consecutively to another life sentence of 53-year-old Purinton previously received for first-degree murder in Johnson County District Court.

Sessions said in the statement that while the “irreparable harm” that Purinton has done cannot be undone, “some measure of justice for the victims’ families has been achieved.”

Although Purinton was liable to receiving death penalty under US federal law, a written statement by Kuchibhotla’s widow Sunayana Dumala which was read out in the court, said that her family did not want that.

“Use the time that is being given to you to educate yourself and inform others who are still out in the open and stop them from killing innocent people as you did - choosing violence over kindness,” Dumala read out the statement addressing Purinton in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuchibhotla’s killer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects