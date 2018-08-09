Home States Telangana

Telangana MP asks Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to keep road to Durga temple open

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) officials did not allow the devotees for prayers this year because of the security concerns.

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy met Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Wednesday and urged her to prevail upon the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to keep open the road leading to 100-year-old Durga Mata temple in Balanagar for the convenience of devotees offering prayers during Bonalu festival every year.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) officials are not allowing devotees inside for prayers in the temple, he said. Speaking to Express, Malla Reddy said, “We requested for permission from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to keep the road to Durga Mata temple open throughout the year for the benefit of devotees.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) officials did not allow the devotees for prayers this year because of the security concerns. Thousands of devotees who wish to visit and offer prayers are facing inconvenience,” said Reddy. He said that the locals had met him and represented to him to provide a permanent route to the Durga Mata temple all throughout the year.

