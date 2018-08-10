Suryapet collectorate land: Hyderabad HC dismisses PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to TS government, a division bench of HC on Thursday dismissed a PIL which alleged that the government’s decision to construct an integrated district collectorate complex on private land at Kudakuda and Bebigudem villages in Suryapet was meant to benefit some private persons belonging to ruling party.

The bench found fault with the petitioner, Chakilam Rajeshwar Rao of Suryapet, for suppressing the fact that he belonged to a national political party and was its spokesman.