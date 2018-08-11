Home States Telangana

Activist in Telangana asks PM Narendra Modi not to hand over ground

They also argued that concretization of such a large open space will also result in environmental problems like accentuation of urban heat island effect.

HYDERABAD: Activist and General Secretary of Socialist Party India-Telangana, Lubna Sarwath, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Office requesting for cancellation of in-principle approval of handing over of Bison Polo ground to Telangana government for construction of new Secretariat and other development projects.

It may be recalled that the state government’s plan of constructing a new Secretariat at the Bison Polo ground in Secunderabad had attracted a lot of criticism and protests from the public and opposition parties, who argue that the city is already devoid of sufficient open spaces for recreation.

Sarwath in her letter also requested the Prime Minister to cancel the sanction granted by central government for reduction of Eco Sensitive Zone of KBR National Park for the sake of constructing multilevel flyovers around the protected area which would create more pollution and affect the forest’s ecology.

In her letter she also requested the Prime Minister for cancellation of the Environmental Clearance granted to Telangana government’s flagship project, the  Hyderabad Pharma City, to come up over 19,333 acres in Rangareddy district on the grounds of environmental concerns.

