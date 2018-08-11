AICC president Rahul Gandhi to address unemployed youths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC president Rahul Gandhi will address unemployed youth at a public meeting to be held at Saroornagar in Hyderabad on August 14.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that though the state government was obstructing the entry of Rahul Gandhi into the Old City, the Congress would organise a meeting of the AICC president with Muslim elders. Rahul would tour the city on August 13 and 14, and will return to Delhi by a regular flight at 8.30 pm on August 14.

Though prime minister Narendra Modi had promised one crore jobs and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised one government job to one member of every household, both failed to implement their assurances. “That is why Rahul Gandhi will address the unemployed youth at Saroornagar,” Reddy said.

Rahul’s itinerary

August 13

To interact with women self-help groups at Classic Convention Centre, Shamshabad

To address Seemandhra settlers at Serilingampally

August 14

31,000

booth committee presidents to interact with Rahul through tele-conference.

To address employed youth at Nirudyoga Garjana at Saroornagar Stadium