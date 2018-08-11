Delay in Phase-II NEET counselling worries aspirants in Telangana

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have released revised notifications and schedules for second round of counselling for admissions to medical and dental colleges on the basis of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), aspirants in Telangana are worried in the absence of any communication from Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

As per the seat matrix released by the university on Friday, 369 seats will be up for grabs in the second phase. It has, however, not issued any notification detailing when the counselling would begin.

Following the stay granted by Madras High Court on the second round of counselling till fresh ranks were announced, the second phase was suspended. Though the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the institutions to conduct counselling and universities in several states have released the schedule, there is no word yet from KNRUHS.

Speaking to Express, Dr B Karunakar Reddy, VC of the health varsity, said the delay was because the Medical Council of India had not sent the details of the leftover seats from all-India quota. He added that the schedule would be released in a couple of days.

But aspirants accuse the university of delaying the release of schedule under pressure from government which wants to approach the SC over implementation of GO No. 550. “The apex court may not even admit the petition because it has itself given the go-ahead for resumption of counselling. But if it does, then a lot of students, particularly those who did not get seats in first round, will be affected,” said Nikitha Gopisetti, an aspirant.

As per MCI guidelines, the counselling process has to be completed by Aug 31. If not, all seats in the government and private colleges will be left vacant and a large number of students will miss an opportunity to get admission to medical colleges.

‘Now is the time to move Supreme Court’

If the government decides to take the matter to the Supreme Court, it needs to do it now as the judgment will take a minimum of 10 days and only then will it be able to conduct counselling as well as meet the deadline. Further, since this year Eamcet and DOST admissions have ended, there is little choice for students who cannot get admission in second round of counselling.

For some, fear of loss of an academic year also looms. “Classes have already begun in most of the colleges. And we are losing out on the precious time. We hope that there will be no further litigation in the admissions,” said K Karthik, an aspirant