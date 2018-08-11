Home States Telangana

LHS flyover opened; adopt public transport, says Telangana IT minister

The minister claimed that the flyover would reduce pollution levels

Published: 11th August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is striving hard to strengthen the public transport system under the Greater Hyderabad limits for a hassle-free commute experience for the citizens and also bring down the pollution levels, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development  KT Rama Rao said on Friday. The minister was inaugurating the LHS flyover near Kamineni hospital in LB Nagar on Friday.

On the occasion, the minister said that irrespective of flyovers and underpasses being constructed in the city, the traffic scenario would not improve unless people preferred public transportation facilities over private vehicles. According to sources, only 32 to 33 per cent people utilise public transport system while the remaining prefer private vehicles for commuting.

To strengthen the public transport system, the Phase-II of Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) connecting various parts of the city and its outskirts to Yadadri are going on at a brisk pace and would be completed soon, the minister said.

He added that the Metro Corridor from Ameerpet to LB Nagar will be opened to the public in the first week of September after receiving certification from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Similarly Ameerpet-Hitech stretch will also be opened soon, he said and added that this would also ease the traffic congestion.

Big plans for city

The minister said that with the fast pace of development taking place in and around Hyderabad, the city would emerge as third or fourth biggest metropolitan city in the country soon.

If experts and institutions are to be believed, Hyderabad is all set to emerge as a mega city by 2030. Presently, Hyderabad is ranked the fifth biggest city, and in another decade it would be the third or fourth biggest city. Under the Strategic Road Development Programme costing around `23,000 crore, `3,000 crore works are under progress while another `4,000 crore projects are in the sanctioning stage, the Minister said.Parallel to the LHS flyover, another 940 m-long RHS flyover would come up in six months, he added.

