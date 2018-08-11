Home States Telangana

Telangana government appoints BS Prasad as new Advocate General

The Telangana government has finally appointed an Advocate General for the state after nearly four months since the post fell vacant on March 26 this year.

11th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has finally appointed an Advocate General for the state after nearly four months since the post fell vacant on March 26 this year. The government, for the first time, appointed a backward class advocate for the top post.

Recently, two public interest litigations were also filed before the High Court challenging the action of the state government in not filling the A-G post. While posting the PILs to next week the court hoped that the government would take steps by the next date of hearing.

The state government on Friday issued orders appointing high court advocate Banda Sivananda Prasad to the A-G post. The government accepted the resignation of former Advocate General Desai Prakash Reddy, who quit citing personal issues.

Prior to the resignation he was appearing in the case filed by Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar challenging their expulsion from the State Assembly and assured the court for placing records pertaining to the incident that led to their expulsion.

The government was not happy with his assurance and was not inclined to produce records before the court.

Significantly, Prasad who belongs to the weaver community (Padmashali) is the first BC advocate appointed to the top post. All the 17 advocate generals who were appointed during the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh  between 1956 and 2014 belonged to forward communities. After formation of Telangana,  two Advocate Generals were appointed by the government till date and they too belonged to forward community.

Prasad with an illustrious career spanning about 30 years, belongs to Jangaon in Warangal district. He had earlier worked as the special government counsel and as the government counsel. He was also a legal advisor to various financial institutions and nationalised banks. Talking to Express, Prasad said that he would do his best to serve the State by achieving the desired results.

