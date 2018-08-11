Home States Telangana

Telangana: Medical Council of India denies recognition to RIMS

Medical Council of India (MCI) has denied recognition to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, to conduct MBBS programme.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Medical Council of India (MCI) has denied recognition to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, to conduct MBBS programme. Of the several reasons behind the council’s decision, the primary one is being cited as the shortage of teaching faculty as only 35.8 per cent of the required staff is available. This was found by a team of MCI officials who had come for an inspection on June 5 and 6. They also found that the Dean of the college was not attending her duties regularly.

The MCI team also found that RIMS was being run by an “in-charge associate professor” Dr K Ashok, who was actually an assistant professor who also holds the posts of in-charge superintendent and in-charge director of RIMS.

The MCI team observed the designation of “in-charge Associate Professor” to be a unique one indicating that the person was not a regular associate professor.

The MCI team also found that a massive 30 to 40 per-cent of the scheduled classes were not being conducted at all, and the institute had not taken up even a single research project. The team raised 22 questions regarding the various shortcomings they found in the college and instructed the institution to submit a response on the steps taken to rectify the shortcomings, within a month’s time.    RIMS was set up in 2008 for the erstwhile Adilabad district by the then chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

As of now, five batches have completed their MBBS course from the college. There are 143 vacant posts for professors and 45 vacant posts for assistant professors in the institute.

Congress demands removal of RIMS director

Demanding the removal of RIMS director K Ashok, Congress leaders and activists organized a dharna in front of the government hospital on Friday.  Ex-minister and Congress leader C Ramachandra Reddy said that the MCI team has denied the institute recognition as the director has illegally assumed more than two posts at the institute. Stating that this denial of permission could affect the future of the students, he appealed to the government to remove Ashok from the post of the director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medical Council of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala