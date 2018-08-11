Telangana: Medical Council of India denies recognition to RIMS

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Medical Council of India (MCI) has denied recognition to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, to conduct MBBS programme. Of the several reasons behind the council’s decision, the primary one is being cited as the shortage of teaching faculty as only 35.8 per cent of the required staff is available. This was found by a team of MCI officials who had come for an inspection on June 5 and 6. They also found that the Dean of the college was not attending her duties regularly.

The MCI team also found that RIMS was being run by an “in-charge associate professor” Dr K Ashok, who was actually an assistant professor who also holds the posts of in-charge superintendent and in-charge director of RIMS.

The MCI team observed the designation of “in-charge Associate Professor” to be a unique one indicating that the person was not a regular associate professor.

The MCI team also found that a massive 30 to 40 per-cent of the scheduled classes were not being conducted at all, and the institute had not taken up even a single research project. The team raised 22 questions regarding the various shortcomings they found in the college and instructed the institution to submit a response on the steps taken to rectify the shortcomings, within a month’s time. RIMS was set up in 2008 for the erstwhile Adilabad district by the then chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

As of now, five batches have completed their MBBS course from the college. There are 143 vacant posts for professors and 45 vacant posts for assistant professors in the institute.

Congress demands removal of RIMS director

Demanding the removal of RIMS director K Ashok, Congress leaders and activists organized a dharna in front of the government hospital on Friday. Ex-minister and Congress leader C Ramachandra Reddy said that the MCI team has denied the institute recognition as the director has illegally assumed more than two posts at the institute. Stating that this denial of permission could affect the future of the students, he appealed to the government to remove Ashok from the post of the director.