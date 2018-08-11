Home States Telangana

Telangana one among many States which failed to meet biofuel targets

Telangana is one among the many States that have not met the target.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most parts of the country, barring a few States, have not met its target for ethanol blending program (EBP). Currently, oil marketing companies (OMC) are mandated to blend up to 10 per cent of ethanol in petrol as per the EBP promoted by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

Telangana is one among the many States that have not met the target. It has been learnt that against a target of 5 per cent ethanol blending, only 1.74 per cent could be achieved by OMCs in the State during 2017-18. In the first quarter of this year, Telangana managed 8.54 per cent blending against a target of 15 per cent. This was primarily due to less availability of ethanol.  

Biofuels are added to petrol in measured quantities to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere and related pollution. “Of the targeted procurement of 45,000-kilolitres, the State has been able to procure only 12,000-kilolitres in 2017-18. Only 2 per cent target of ethanol procurement has been achieved across the country,” observed a senior official representing OMC.

Explaining why the State had less procurement, Abinash Verma, Managing Director of Indian sugar mills association (ISMA) said: “Telangana does not tax ethanol at procurement stage but there are restrictions on its export and import. The States that have done well — like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat — have lifted these restrictions.

Verma also observed that distillation refineries to manufacture biofuels from other food products have not yet been capacitated. “It would easily take another four years for that to happen,” he noted. In 2017-18, OMCs across the country could allocate only a mere 158.75 crore litres of ethanol against a demand of 320 crore litres.

This means, while the proposal is for 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, only 5 per cent could be achieved nationally last year. Regardless, the Centre has ambitiously proposed to hike the blend to 20 per cent by 2030.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OMC Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala