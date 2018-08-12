Distribution of milch animal launched in Telangana 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Telangana government’s ambitious milch cattle distribution scheme was launched on Saturday at Mulkanoor village in Warangal Urban district. Speaking at the programme, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the programme would help increase the production, and availability of milk in the State.

Big plans for big dairy

The State government has announced that, as part of the scheme, 2.13 lakh beneficiaries would be provided with a milch animal at a subsidised cost, which will be insured for a period of three years. The government will also help the beneficiaries procure fodder. A fund of `1,500 crore has been earmarked for the scheme. Each animal can cost between `50,000 to `75,000.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on increasing dairy milk production in the State.

“Cattle of the best quality will be distributed to farmers. This time, unlike in the sheep distribution scheme, dairy development societies will be given a free hand to choose a breed of their preference. Beneficiaries can buy animals from anywhere in the country,” he said.

“The CM wants to provide milch cattle to all members of Mulkanoor, Karimnagar and Nalgonda dairy cooperatives. There is no shortage of funds. We are keen on increasing the cattle wealth of this State,” he said.