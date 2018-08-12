Telangana’ aspirations can be fulfilled by Congress: Congress Legislature Party leader K Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Jana Reddy felt that AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s tour would help the party and the people of the state. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Jana Reddy said that Rahul was coming to the state to know the problems of the people.

Despite overcoming several odds, the Congress party delivered Telangana as per its commitment, he said. “Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people by carving out a separate Telangana state,” Jana Reddy said.

“The governance of KCR is against the wish of the people,” Jana Reddy said and added that Rahul Gandhi would tell Telangana people that their aspirations would be fulfilled only by the Congress. Reddy objected to OU’s decision of not allowing Rahul Gandhi.