Drip irrigation scheme finds feet after two years in Telangana

Farmers doing onion cultivation using drip irrigation at Narasipuram on outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo| A. Raja Chidambaram/ EPS)

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Much was, and is, expected from the State government’s plan to encourage the use of drip irrigation among horticulture farmers. For the last two years, however, the plan seemed to be on the back-burner. Proposals to sanction drip irrigation and sprinkler systems to farmers were delayed during this period but, after a long wait, the plan is gaining momentum in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

District authorities have been prescribed targets for the cultivation of crops such as ground-nut, chilly, mango, cotton and guava for 2018-19. This has led to an inclination towards drip irrigation techniques. Since its announcement, a lot of farmers have applied for subsidies promised in the scheme, all of which were kept pending.

This year too, 320 farmers have applied for subsidies. The Telangana State government has sanctioned 1,230 units for the district to cultivate around 3,000 hectares of land.

Of this, 1,180 units are of sprinkler irrigation systems and the remaining 50 are for drip irrigation system. Speaking to Express, district horticulture officer Somireddy said, “Several farmers have applied for subsidies. We will provide equipment to those who did not get them in the last 7 years.”

