Ready for scrutiny of DNA bill from any quarter: Harsh Vardhan

HYDERABAD: The Central government is hopeful that the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018, will be passed in the Parliament before the end of the present government’s term next year, said Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the new campus of Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) at Uppal in Hyderabad on Sunday. The bill was introduced in the monsoon session of Lok Sabha on August 9, which ended on August 10.

The DNA bill has attracted fear and criticism from different quarters over possible misuse of the genetic data collected by authorities and over invasion of privacy. Speaking to media, Harsh Vardhan said that the government has involved various stakeholders in drafting the bill to address any kind of concerns, including legal and technical issues, and a committee comprising Law minister, Home minister and him has also looked into various aspects of the bill. He said that the government is confident of answering any concerns or queries raised on the bill from any quarter.

The minister said, “When it comes up for discussion, we are confident that we can answer every query and apprehension that anyone might have about the bill.” He added that the DNA bill will strengthen the course of forensic activities in the country and help investigative agencies.

The minister lamented that while the bill was initiated during the regime of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it has been introduced only now in the Lok Sabha by the present BJP-led government. On the occasion, he said many scientists from India, who had migrated abroad, are returning to India and the country is now talking of ‘brain gain’, unlike earlier times when brain drain was the trend.