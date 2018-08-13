Home States Telangana

Sexual harassment plaint: Finally, former Nizamabad mayor D Sanjay arrested

On August 3, police registered a case against Sanjay under Nirbhaya Act and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Finally, former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjay was arrested on Sunday on charges of having sexually harassed students of a college run by him. Sanjay, the elder son of TRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas, has been sent to judicial remand till August 24.

It has been 10 long days since 11 students of Shankari Nursing College met Home Minister Narasimha Reddy and complained against the director, Sanjay, for seeking sexual favours.

The minister immediately directed DGP M Mahender Reddy to issue directions to Nizamabad Commissioner Karthikeya to investigate the matter. Later, the students also met the commissioner. On August 3, police registered a case against Sanjay under Nirbhaya Act and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. However, the accused soon went absconding and even applied for an anticipatory bail which was dismissed by the High Court.

As per court directions, Nizamabad police on Friday displayed a notice at his house asking him to appear before them by August 12 for questioning. The accused subsequently arrived at the office of assistant commissioner of police Sudarshan on Sunday.

