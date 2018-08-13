Telangana Archakas’ strike to affect revenues

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Endowment department might end up losing revenue in the Sravana month, considered auspicious by many people, due to the discontinuation of Arjitha Sevas at Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri.

Between August 5 and 8, the priests, known as Archakas, had worn black badges demanding to be paid similar to government employees. They wished for fixed salaries instead of depending on temple revenues.

After August 8, a joint action committee(JAC) of priests announced that it would suspend all services till their demands were met.

The decision will reportedly affect the endowments department in a big way as it gets sizable revenue during Sravana month.

DVR Sharma, a Telangana Archaka JAC representative, said that the government had issued GO No. 577 regarding the hike of Archakas’ salaries but it was not implemented.