Hyderabad HC directs Telangana government to file a counter on teachers’ posts issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Telangana government as to why it has not taken concrete steps with regard to filling the teachers posts in government schools or in regularisation of eligible vidya volunteers, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to file a detailed counter affidavit in the PIL filed seeking direction to the government to initiate steps towards improving learning standards for the children studying in government and aided schools in the state. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by R Venkat Reddy, national convenor of MV Foundation.

Petitioner’s counsel NS Arjun Kumar submitted that about 1,800 government schools across the state were left without a single teacher and were closed even after the recent exercise undertaken by the government for teachers’ transfers.

Expressing displeasure in the functioning of schools with vidya volunteers, the bench directed government to file counter affidavit, and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.