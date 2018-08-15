Living beside a giant: SCB denizens want development at par with GHMC

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD: Fear of missing out on infrastructure development looms large among residents in localities that come under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). They allege step-motherly treatment at the hands of state government as adjoining areas that come under GHMC are witnessing rapid development.

The concern extends to something as basic as bus shelters. There are very few shelters in the SCB area and all of them are poorly maintained. Now that the GHMC has taken up a drive to modernise bus shelters falling within in limits -- with facilities like AC, internet, ATMs and security features -- SCB residents are feeling left out. People say that due to lack of shelters, there are no specific bus stops. The drivers, they say, stop wherever they see a crowd.

“Hundreds of students are seen waiting at the Tirumalgherry junction, one of the main junctions in the area, to board buses on daily basis. However, they have to stand on the roadside, weathering hot summers and rains, as there is no sufficient space,” says M Venkat Kumar, a resident.

“We are not happy with the administration of the SCB authorities. Even the ruling party, that comes to us seeking votes during MLA and MP elections, has not bothered to address our issues,” says S Chandrashekhar, spokesperson of Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads(OSCAR). “Making matters worse are authorities, who display an indifferent attitude.”

Elected members of the board lament these issues persist due to lack of sufficient funds with the SCB.

Whatever collections are made through public taxes, they say, is used for payment of salaries to contractual staff and for civic developmental works.

When contacted, G Sayanna, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA said: “We will also give proposals to MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao for smart bus shelters in SCB. The State government also provides funds for developments works in the area.”

Meanwhile, the Secunderabad GHMC (North Zone) has decided to set up smart bus shelters within its limits. In the second phase, GHMC will set up as many as 30 smart bus shelters in the Secunderabad zone.

The civic body has started to construct smart bus shelters with all facilities around Secunderabad that cover five circles - Musheerabad, Amberpet, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Begumpet circles.

