Telangana minister KT Rama Rao rebuts Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Twitter

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and IT minister KT Rama Rao used Twitter to fire salvos at the Congress party chief.​

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Congress president Rahul Gandhi was winding up his two-day tour after launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and IT minister KT Rama Rao used Twitter to fire salvos at the Congress party chief. Rama Rao wanted Gandhi to apologise to the Telangana martyrs.

KTR tweeted: “Rahul Ji, Do you know who you were paying homage to at Telangana Martyrs memorial? It was the same 369 youth Indira Gandhi had ruthlessly shot down in 1969  agitation and hundreds of youth that’ve killed themselves from 2009-14  as UPA reneged on its promise. Care to offer apologies?”.

On the corruption charges levelled by Rahul Gandhi against the TRS government, the minister said: “You talk about corruption Rahul Ji? Look around on the dais; half the people sitting next to you are out on bail! Some in CBI cases and others in corruption cases. Oh, I forgot it’s the “Scamgress” party.  A for Adarsh B for Bofors C for Commonwealth...”

KTR continued: “Oh one last thing; before you leave Hyderabad, you may want to have local Congress leaders withdraw the hundreds of cases they’ve filed/sponsored against projects/developmental works in Telangana.  Or else people may forever label Congress as antonym of Progress. If ‘pro’ is the opposite of ‘con’, what is the opposite of Progress?” KTR asked.

