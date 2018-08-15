Telangana: Teacher chops off student’s hair for violating dress code

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre instance of corporal punishment, a teacher chopped off hair of a class 4 student for not wearing a black ribbon as per the dress code. The incident which came to light on Tuesday took place at St. Stephens High School in Yacharam mandal, when the student, Manisha, was chided by the teacher for wearing a blue ribbon and not black.

In a video which went viral on Whatsapp, the child says that a clump of her hair was cut off because she was not wearing black ribbons. While the school administration has apologised, it is not clear if the teacher would be liable for any disciplinary action. “We need more concrete action from the government,” said Achyuta Rao, a child rights activist.