183 NGOs in Telangana figure in MHA list for violating FCRA norms

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While some NGOs are in the forefront when it comes to asking financial donations but similar enthusiasm seems to be missing when it comes to filing the mandatory annual returns on funds received from international donors as per the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Express finds that some such NGOs in Hyderabad that run orphanages, old age homes and home for the disabled, have received funds from international donors but have not filed their annual returns. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after scrutiny of records, recently released a list of associations from across the country that have not filed the annual returns as per FCRA for the years 2011-12 to 2016-17, of which about 183 are from Telangana and around 80 are from Hyderabad.

As per the FCRA, any association registered under the Act for receiving foreign funds, should submit an online report with documents of income and expenditure statement, receipts and payments, accounts and balance sheets for every financial year on the FCRA website. Associations not receiving any foreign funding in a particular year should also submit the annual report. The MHA has cancelled registrations of around 14,938 NGOs since 2014 for violation of FCRA rules.

Another orphanage of Aadarana in Peddapalli was also shut down last month after allegations of rape of a minor girl surfaced from there. As per the list of associations released by the MHA, Aadarana did not file its annual returns under FCRA for the years 2016-17 and 2013-14.

According to the website of Asha for Education, a non-profit organisation with 50 plus chapters across the world has its chapters in San Diego and Dallas in the US, funded $11,500 and $ 9,550 between 2011-12 and in 2014 respectively.

183 NGOs in MHA list for flouting norms

This is just one example of international funds received by Aadarana and there might be even more such foreign funds received by it. Vikas Bharati School at Nagole run by NGO Kamalakar Memorial Charitable Trust for providing education to children from slums and children of migrant labourers at Nagole, received a massive 35,046 USD from the Boston/MIT, USA chapter of Asha for education between 2011-12 to 2016-17 and a further 5,987 USD this June. However, as per the MHA release, Kamalakar trust did not file annual returns as per the FRCA even once from 2011-12. Kiranam, another organisation for the disabled at Vanasthalipuram is another such NGO which has not filed annual returns.

Well-known NGOs in the list

According to MHA, Apollo Hospitals Education and Research Foundation is among those which did not submit the annual returns for three years (2016-17,2014-15 and 2013-14.The list also includes Foundation for Democratic Reforms, Satya Harishchandra Foundation, (2016-17, 2015-16, 2014-2015), Vipassana International Meditation Centre (2016-17), Justice PC Reddi Trust(2016-17), All India Velama Association (2013-14 and 2012-13), and Goldage Foundation which runs oldage homes (2016-17) and Anand Ashramam which shot to fame for rehabilitation of beggars rounded up from the streets before the visit of Ivanka Trump to Hyderabad last year for Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Aadarana, home for children shut down

Aadarana, an NGO, who runs a home for children was shut down last year after the NGO founder, Jadi Madhava Rao was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.