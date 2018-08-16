Congress too is ready for early Telangana polls, announce leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Congress leaders, who received the much-needed fillip with the two-day tour of AICC president Rahul Gandhi, have declared that they too are ready for early elections and that the names of party candidates will be announced in September.

“We are ready for early polls. We will announce our candidates in September,” TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy declared here on Wednesday. In an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC president said that they would take a decision on forging alliances after discussing the matter within the party.

The party will constitute a committee to announce the names of Congress candidates next month.

Reddy claimed that the two-day tour of AICC president Rahul Gandhi received a tremendous response. “Rahul Gandhi gave tense moments to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The release of Rs 960 crore dues to women’s self-help groups by the state government after Rahul’s tour is indication of this,” he remarked and claimed that

Rahul Gandhi exposed the Modi and KCR governments effectively.“The Nirudyoga Sabha was a grand success, more than our expectations. We will provide Rs 3,000 employment dole to youths as assured at the Nirudyoga Sabha. Even if youths registered their names with employment exchanges, the dole will be given. All our assurances are announced after conducting a detailed study. Giving unemployment dole or waiving off a Rs 2 lakh crop loan is not impossible. We can allot Rs 300 crore in the budget for unemployment dole,” the PCC president said.

The PCC chief said that the Congress was committed to implementing every assurance given to women. The party, if voted to power, would increase the Asara pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a month and reduce the pension eligibility age from 60 to 58 years.

Rahul tour a success: VHR

AICC secretary and former MP V Hanumantha Rao said Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the city was a grand success. “Nature too helped his tour as it did not rain heavily during his public meetings. It is certain now that the Congress will form the next government in the state,” he said and alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had made several attempts to obstruct Rahul’s tour. Hanumantha Rao said he told Rahul Gandhi that the “creamy layer” clause for BC quota needed to be scrapped.

‘CM’s comments arrogant’

PCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka criticised chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for making “arrogant” comments on Rahul Gandhi. “Rao said that Rahul Gandhi had no maturity. This remark showed nothing but the arrogant attitude of Rao. Rahul addressed the meetings in a mature manner,” he said.