Hyderabad: ‘Special biryani’ that costs Rs 6,000 per gram!

Apart from it, people also call it ‘Fish’ ‘Icepack’, and the popular name ‘coke’.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

In most of the seizures till date, officials got to know that one blot of LSD is sold for Rs 2,000 or more.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis’ love for biryani has made its way into drug business. Apart from binging on the dish, drug peddlers and buyers have codenamed cocaine as ‘Biryani’. Apart from it, people also call it ‘Fish’ ‘Icepack’, and the popular name ‘coke’.

Officials from the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s Enforcement team said that usually, peddlers and drug consumers avoid using the regular name of drugs and have their own code name.
On Monday, they caught Abdul Hameed and seized 31-grams of the drug from him. Assistant Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy who supervised the case, said that when they got to know that cocaine was referred to as ‘Biryani’ Icepack’ or ‘Fish’.

While officials are yet to find out who constituted his customers, the enforcement team members said that since it is a costly drug (Rs 6,000 per gram), mostly it will be people from affluent families who buy the drug. The same holds true for MDMA and LSD. On Tuesday, the Enforcement team caught a MNC employee K Pranav (24) and seized 75 LSD blots, and eight-grams of MDMA.

Usually, one LSD Blot is sold for Rs 2,000 and MDMA at Rs 6,000. However, Pranav sold it at Rs 1,000 per blot and MDMA at Rs 4,000. Officials said that depending on role of the two accused, they would initiate action.

