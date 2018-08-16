Provide relief to Yellandu evacuees: Hyderabad High court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that all eligible families displaced and affected by projects will get all the benefits promised by the state government to vide GOs 68 and 34, the High Court has recently directed the authorities of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to provide benefits within three months as per the rehabilitation and resettlement package to the affected families of Yellandu town in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, which was notified as an area affected by the Jawahar Khani open-cast mining project of SCCL covering about 450 hectares of land.

The court directed the affected families to make representations to the joint collector of Kothagudem about their grievances regarding their entitlements under GO 68 dated April 8, 2005 and GO 34 dated April 28, 2010 within two weeks. The SCCL should cooperate with the joint collector and the commissioner for rehabilitation and resettlement in all respects and ensure smooth implementation of the said GOs, it noted.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was allowing the petitions filed by I Dileep Kumar and 60 other affected persons seeking directions to the authorities to provide rehabilitation and resettlement as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, R&R Act, 2013.