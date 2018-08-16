School official booked for ‘insulting’ flag

A flex of the director in the backdrop of the national flag put up by the school on the occasion of I-Day in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rein Bazaar police on Wednesday booked a case against the director of a private college and school in Yakatpura in the Old City here for allegedly insulting the national flag. The school management has erected a huge flex of its director Ayub Khan greeting people with the national flag in the backdrop at the school entrance on the occasion of Independence Day.

“We received information about the flex banner and our constables visited the place. After verifying the objectionable flex banners, we asked the Jawahar school management to remove them keeping in view law and order issues,’’ Rein Bazar Sub-Inspector V Yugandhar said.

“We registered a case under Sec 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971 against school director Ayub Khan and warned him against repeating them in future,’’ the SI said.