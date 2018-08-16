Home States Telangana

Snapchat, beloved app of drug peddlers in Hyderabad

Snapchat has several unique features that make it a boon for drug peddlers.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

The average Snapchat daily user visits the app twenty times a day, and daily users spend an average of over 30 minutes on Snapchat every day.

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WhatsApp and Facebook are a passe now, drug peddlers in Hyderabad have now moved to Snapchat as this mobile application automatically deletes content uploaded onto it within 24 hours. As drug peddlers are now contacting customers on this application, law enforcement agencies are having a tough time cracking down on the drug trade.

Snapchat has several unique features that make it a boon for peddlers. For instance, senders and receivers can activate an option to delete chats immediately after viewing it or after 24 hours. Also, those sending messages get a notification if the receiver takes screenshots of the messages. TS Prohibition and Excise department officials say this makes it difficult for them to probe such cases.

Earlier, when enforcement teams caught drug peddlers in July 2017, the data obtained from mobile phones of the accused gave them ample leads like names of other peddlers, customers, prices among other details.
In fact, this is how it was found that drugs were being sold to school going adolescents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snapchat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States