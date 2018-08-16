Home States Telangana

Telangana jumping every hurdle to become a role model: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Chief Minister said his government was working with one agenda - development. ​

Published: 16th August 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao distributing spectacles after launching Kanti Velugu programme at Malkapur village in Medak district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wicked attempts are being made to disrupt unity among the people in the state and some persons are creating obstacles in every step of the State’s journey for their despicable political interests, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said. ‘’We are facing the opponents boldly and continuing our journey bravely,” he asserted.

Speaking at the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort on Wednesday, the Chief Minister recalled that the attempts are being made to prove that Telangana is a failed experiment. “The new state has been continuing its victory march. We have overcome several obstacles,” Rao said after unfurling the national flag for the fifth consecutive year at Golconda Fort.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao takes part in Independence Day celebrations, at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Wednesday (Photo|EPS)

The Chief Minister said his government was working with one agenda - development. “We are overcoming the challenges in a dexterous manner and had always been on alert preventing untoward incidents for the stability of the state.  “We are providing corrupt-free governance. The economy was put on tracks and achieved 17.12 per cent growth rate. Telangana is the fastest growing state in the country now,” the Chief Minister said.

“I appeal to the people to support me always to continue this victory march in future too. The blessings of the people is a real inspiration to me. I rededicate myself for the construction of Bangaru Telangana,” Rao said.  “We have laid a strong foundation for the development in the last four years,” Rao said.

CM launches insurance scheme for farmers, financial aid for BCs

The CM launched two new schemes on the occasion — Rythu Bhima, a life insurance scheme benefitting 28 lakh farmers and also economic support scheme to Backward Classes. The BCs will get the money without bank linkage and it is a grant. They will get up to Rs 80,000 to start the self-employment schemes. “For the first time, PD Act was registered against five seed companies. We cancelled licences for 135 seed dealers. We will work for the welfare of farmers without any compromise,” he said. The Chief Minister said that once the President gives his assent to new zonal system, the state government would take up massive job recruitment drive in the state.

