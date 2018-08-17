KT Rama Rao's ‘luchcha’ remark intensifies TRS-Congress spat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS and the opposition Congress continued to trade charges against each other over the escalation of the cost of various irrigation projects in the state. During his recent tour, AICC president Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the TRS government for the upward revision of the Kaleshwaram project cost. In a strong retort, industries minister KT Rama Rao blasted Rahul Gandhi on Twitter and called Congress leaders “luchchas” (mean fellows).

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, PCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress stood by its charge that the Kaleshwaram project cost was hiked to Rs 1 lakh crore by redesigning the project. “Congress leaders were ready for a debate with TRS leaders on the escalation of the cost of Dummugudem, Rajiv Sagar, Indira Sagar and Kalehswaram projects. KTR should answer whether Congress leaders are luchchas because they delivered Telangana state?” Bhatti asked.

The leader of the opposition K Jana Reddy said that if the industries minister did not change his language, people would teach him a fitting lesson. CLP deputy leader and MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy told reporters at the Secretariat that the language being used by Rama Rao was against the Telangana culture.

TRS MP Balka Suman, chief whip in the Assembly Koppula Eswar and MLA Durgam Chinnaiah said that Rahul Gandhi had made allegations without basis. “Rahul Gandhi said that the TRS government provided only 10,000 jobs so far. But, the fact is that 9,000 jobs were provided in Singareni Collieries alone.

The Kaleshwaram project’s cost is Rs 80,190 crore but Rahul lied that it is Rs 1 lakh crore. Rahul Gandhi is against the construction of Kaleshwaram. If the project is completed, the Congress will have no future in the state. Hence his adverse remarks. Rahul failed to ensure the victory of Congress in the Amethi municipal elections. Except for the tag of Gandhi, the AICC president has no other qualification,” he said.