Legal metrology department books 62 cases against outlets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Legal Metrology department formed 18 teams comprising 36 members and conducted raids on some commercial establishments in the city on Thursday, resulting in booking of 62 cases on finding that some of the establishments were selling goods at the same old price without passing the benefit of Goods and Services Tax to the consumers.

The legal metrology department, in a media release, said that the Central government recently reduced GST on some products from 28 per cent to 18 per cent whereas GST has been completely removed on some goods. However, in some commercial establishments, these benefits were not reaching consumers due to the products being sold at the old prices.

Controller of Legal Metrology department, Akun Sabharwal said, “Central government reduced GST on some products but these benefits are not reaching the consumers in many cases. There were complaints that the traders are selling goods at old price.”

Reliance Digital, Big Bazar, Reliance Mart, Asian Electronics, Bajaj Home Appliances, Sangeeta Mobiles, were some outlets where raids were conducted.