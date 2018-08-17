Telangana: Projects in Krishna, Godavari basins receive heavy inflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to heavy rains, Krishna and Godavari rivers are receiving huge inflows in the state. While Srisailam is getting more than 2 lakh cusecs, with heavy rains in Adilabad, the Yellampally project received over 3 lakh cusecs water on Thursday.

The inflows into Srisailam dam will further increase over 3 lakh cusecs in the coming days as the outflows from the Tungabhadra dam were 2 lakh cusecs and over 1.5 lakh cusecs from Almatti reservoir. With heavy inflows into Srisailam, the officials released one lakh cusecs of water to Nagarjuna Sagar project.

The deficit in Srisailam was just 52 tmc at 6 pm on Thursday. The present storage in Srisailam is 163 tmc, against the full reservoir level of 215 tmc.

“We are releasing 2 lakh cusecs from Kaddam project and 3 lakh cusecs of flood water from Yellampally project,” irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said. “Currently, NSP is receiving one lakh cusecs and Srisailam is receiving 3 lakh cusecs. We are expecting that the current trend will continue for next few days. We are expecting more water by this month, as there is forecast of two to three rain spells,” Nagarjuna Sagar Project chief engineer S Sunil told Express.

Water to standing crops

According to official sources, the state government is contemplating releasing water to standing Kharif crops in Krishna river basin. “We are expecting that Srisailam will become surplus this week. Around 40 tmc water will be released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar Project. The floods in Krishna river will be useful for the standing crops in Zone-1 and Zone-2 areas up to Palair area,” official sources explained.

Be alert, says CM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday instructed the official machinery to be on alert and vigilant in view of the heavy rains. The CM directed the special officers appointed to the districts to monitor the situation regularly. Rao also wanted all the MPs, MLAs and MLCs to be available to the people locally and monitor the situation. “Be available to people and coordinate with police and other officials in districts,” the CM directed the legislators.

TRSLP meet cancelled

As the CM directed MPs, MLAs and MLCs to be available to the people locally, the proposed joint meeting of TRS Legislature Party and TRS Parliamentary Party on Friday was cancelled.

Provide rehabilitation to villagers: harish

At a review, Irrigation Minister Harish Rao wanted the officials to provide rehabilitation to those villagers, whose houses were submerged in rainwater in Adilabad district. He also directed the officials to shift machinery and labourers from Kaleshwaram work sites of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. “No single person should stay at these sites,” Harish said.