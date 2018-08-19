We will garner public support against Rafale deal: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to garner public support against the “Rafale deal”. As per the directions of the All India Congress Committee, the TPCC has decided to launch a mass movement on the deal. Notably, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday participated in a meeting of PCC chiefs held by AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, Uttam alleged that the Rafale deal was a big scam and the same was discussed in the meeting.

The then UPA government had decided to purchase each aircraft at an estimated cost of Rs 526 crore, but the present BJP government had entered into an agreement to purchase each aircraft at Rs 1,600 crore. With this, the burden on the Union exchequer would be Rs 41,000 crore for the purchase of 36 fighter aircrafts, Reddy said.

He also said that Rahul had discussed the flood situation in Kerala. “All Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs in the State will contribute their one month salary to Kerala. The TPCC too will help the Kerala people,” he said and demanded that Kerala floods be declared a national calamity.

Rahul thrilled about ‘Shakti’

Meanwhile, AICC president Rahul Gandhi was thrilled about the performance of Shakti App in Telangana. Rahul felicitated top performers from Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at a function in Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, the Gandhi scion said that the Shakti app was helping the party in not only connecting with booth level workers, but was also making a clear differentiation on who was working on the ground and who was not.

Rahul said that in future, the app would act like an x-ray or CT-scan that would give a clear picture of party’s strengths and weaknesses. Reddy said that people registering themselves with Shakti app were either Congress workers or sympathisers and that they were giving their consent to get information on party activities on regular basis, the TPCC chief said.